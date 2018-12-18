Sandra Bullock Reveals What Her Kids Are Getting for Christmas

Sandra Bullock recently opened up about her family holiday plans, and revealed what her kids will be getting for Christmas: three small gifts.

The Oceans 8 actress sat down with the TODAY show’s Hoda Kotb and shared that she is scaling Christmas back this year because usually holidays at her home are “really, really overdone because I overdo it, and then I panic that I didn’t do enough, and then I get more, and then everyone else has overdone it.”

“But this year we just stopped,” she went on to say. “We just stopped because there’s so much happening in the world where people don’t have anything. And we said, ‘Why don’t we just make this about other people?’ And they were amazing about it.”

Bullock is mother to eight-year-old Louis and six-year-old Laila. She spoke to PEOPLE back in 2015 about her holiday traditions at that time, revealing, “Usually I dress as Santa and sneak outside so that there is a Santa sighting in the dark Christmas Eve.”

“But Louis is onto me that I always have to ‘walk the dog’ when the family has their sighting,” she continued. “So I ordered the XL Santa suit this year and will pass the torch to my brother-in-law so I may watch Laila see him for the first time.”

Prior to that, in 2011, she appeared on the Tonight Show and shared details of a very bizarre Christmas dinner tradition.

“Since my mother passed, we break the law because we have to manage to smuggle German sausages into the country, and apparently bringing meats across the waters is against the law,” she stated.

With her holiday plans already locked in, Bullock is wrapping up promotion for her new film, Bird Box, which will debut on Netflix on December 21, 2018.

The film takes place in an apocalyptic future where humanity is forced to wear blindfolds so that a supernatural evil can’t drive them mad by showing them their worst fears.

While speaking about the film with Kotb, Bullock revealed that her son Louis was fascinated with the subject matter.

“Lou was very interested in what everyone’s worst fear was,” she said, sharing what would happen when her children would vist the film set. “He would go around to the actors saying, ‘What is your worst fear?’ He knew what mine was. Mine was anything happening to them. I said, ‘I’m not gonna tell you how dark I go.’ But I said, ‘Anything that happens to you.’ “

“I think the worst thoughts all day. They know I worry all the time,” Bullock added. “All the time. 24/7.”