Samuel L. Jackson Now Voicing Amazon’s Alexa

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the most iconic movies stars of all-time, with one of the most recognizable voices in all of Hollywood, and now fans will be able to find him closer to their homes, as he has been announced as a new voice for Amazon’s Alexa smart-assistant. According to Variety, Jackson inked a deal with the company for the rights to his distinguishable voice. In order to capture the tone, Amazon is using “a new Neural Text-to-Speech technology,” that it developed itself, which allows the Alexa device to replicate Jackson’s vocals.

Essentially, this means that while you really will be hearing Avengers leader Nick Fury talking to you through your Alexa, it will actually be a synthesized version of the actor’s voice. Following the news, social media users began taking to Twitter to comment on the use of Jackson’s voice for Alexa, with one person saying, “We got John Legend for Google Home devices, now we have Samuel Jackson for Alexa…is it too much to ask to get Morgan Freeman’s voice as an AI?!”

“I’m going to be talking to Samuel Jackson, I mean my Alexa, a lot more in the future,” another person joked.

You: Alexa, what is the weather today? Alexa: (with Samuel Jackson’s voice) Why don’t you open the motherfucking window and find out. — Nedster (@BAG66U) September 25, 2019

“If original recording of phone call unavailable, can Alexa read the transcript in the voice of Samuel Jackson?” someone else asked.

“This is going to be epic!” one other fan exclaimed.

People be like — Hey Alexa! What’s up? Alexa (In Samuel L Jackson’s voice – *What’s up MotherF##ker!* 😂😂😂 — Kunal Sethi (@kunalksethi) September 25, 2019

Might turn on my Alexa now just to have Samuel Jackson’s voice [laughing my a— off],” a fifth user quipped.

“I am ready for Samuel L. Jackson to tell me what the weather is,” one more Twitter user wrote.

For those who are interested in having Jackson as their Alexa voice, the feature will be available for a cost of $0.99. So far, Jackson is the only celebrity that has been announced as being available, but it is entirely possible that others could become options as well.

In addition to the new celebrity voice feature, Amazon also revealed that there will be a new multilingual mode for Alexa, as well as a feature that will make sure user privacy is safeguarded by deleting voice recording with more frequency.

