Sammy Sosa Shocks Social Media With Photo of Him With White Skin

New photos of Sammy Sosa have emerged, and people are a bit surprised at what the MLB great looks like today.

The photos, which were reportedly taken Tuesday, show Sosa on the streets of London ahead of his 49th birthday on Sunday. He’s wearing and blue scarf and leather coat and has appeared to put on some weight.

However, the detail that is most shocking baseball fans is the former Chicago Cubs player’s skin tone.

Sosa’s skin is almost white and appears much lighter than it has even in recent years.

Numerous photos of Sosa have emerged in recent years that show him with lighter, nearly white skin. However, these new photos show just how much Sosa’s skin-toned has changed since even then.

Sosa has attributed the lightening effect on a cream that lightens skin color.

The photos began to start circulating on social media, with many users cracking jokes at the former player’s expense. Many of the jokes came with side-by-side comparisons of the new photos and Sosa in his MLB prime.

See some of the reactions below.

