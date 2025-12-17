Samara Weaving Announces Pregnancy Ahead of ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ Premiere

Ready or not, here comes Samara Weaving’s baby.

Just ahead of the premiere of her latest horror flick, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, the 33-year-old actress announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, the director and screenwriter Jimmy Warden.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two met on the set of The Babysitter, the 2017 horror flick starring Weaving as the villainous Bee who sacrifices her babysitting subjects to a satanic cult.

Warden appeared in and wrote for that film, and then wrote its sequel, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, before achieving major success with the 2023 sleeper hit film Cocaine Bear.

Meanwhile, Weaving has become one of this generation’s biggest scream queens thanks to her starring role in films like Scream VI, Ready or Not, and Azrael, and her recurring role in the TV series Ash vs. Evil Dead. She’s also appeared in more serious fare like Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Babylon.

The couple married in 2020 but never had a proper wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her post, Weaving cheekily nodded to her upcoming movie, posting several pictures of her baby bump with the caption “Ready or Not: Here I Come,” followed by a sly emoji.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come will hit theaters on April 10, 2026. It is a sequel to the previous film, which saw Weaving marry into a family of board-game conglomerates who loved playing games; so much so, in fact, that they signed a deal with the devil to play a deadly game of hide-and-seek with anyone who joins the family in exchange for their continued power and wealth. The sequel revolves around Weaving’s character facing off against the remnants of the rich and powerful groups who still wish her dead.