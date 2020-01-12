Samantha Markle Calls Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Move a ‘Slap in the Face’

Meghan Markel’s estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, has slammed the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to “step back” from her royal duties alongside her husband Prince Harry. Speaking with Inside Edition Thursday, just one day after the royal couple’s announcement, Samantha called the decision a “slap in the face.”

“It is a slap in the face,” Samantha told the outlet. “I think what is shocking is the lack of consideration for the people involved, the British royal family, the promises that were originally made to honor royal duties and to lead by example.”

Although the couple’s decision is partially believed to be due to the scathing tabloid reports about them, Samantha said that Markle only has herself to blame.

“They stepped into the spotlight knowing what the duties were, knowing what the media would be like for them,” she said. “If she wanted to be so private, she wouldn’t have sat at Wimbledon with 40 empty seats around her.”

Samantha, however, is not the only one upset by the announcement. Their father, Thomas Markle Sr., who is also estranged from Markle, also expressed his disappointment with his daughter’s decision.

“I’ll just simply say I’m disappointed,” the retired lighting director said in a statement to Us Weekly.

On Wednesday, the couple shocked not only fans, but also their fellow Royal Family members, when they announced that “after many months of reflection and internal discussions,” they had made the decision to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent.”

Although still vowing to “fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the couple added that they will now split their time between the United Kingdom and North America, allowing them “to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

Responding to the announcement, Queen Elizabeth II said that it was “complicated.”

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” a statement issued by Deputy Communications Secretary to The Queen, Hannah Howard, read. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Other members of the Royal Family have not publicly addressed the Markle and Harry’s decision. The couple have since launched their own website, which offers further details regarding what is to come for them.