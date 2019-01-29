Samantha Markle Apologizes to Meghan Markle for Online Attacks

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, apologized to the Duchess of Sussex after months of berating her and the Royal Family through the press and on social media.

Samantha Markle, 53, said on Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show Monday morning that she wanted to “get a message across from my father” to Meghan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I would just say that there’s so much water under the bridge and so much has been out of control that was never intended to,” she began. “I think everybody was hurt at not being included or invited to the wedding.”

“I apologise and I wish things could be different.” Samantha Markle apologises to her half sister after flying to the UK in the hopes of a reconciliation after publicly criticising Meghan and Harry.@TheJeremyVine | @Channel5_tv | #jeremyvine pic.twitter.com/Gq1UhnyOGd — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) October 1, 2018

“I felt it could’ve all been nipped in the bud had everyone been included and we all agreed to move forward with positive resolve,” she continued. “The hurt feelings wouldn’t have snowballed but, believe it or not, it doesn’t mean we don’t love you any less.”

“I just think families can be this way when there’s confusion and when people are hurt. So moving forward I apologize and I wish things could be different,” she said.

Describing her and Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, she said that he is in poor health and that his breathing is “challenged.”

“All things considered, our days are always numbered but his perhaps more so,” she said.

She added that she wants him to travel to the United Kingdom to be with Meghan. “I would love for him to come here. I was hoping they would whisk him over on a private plane [for the wedding],” Samantha said.

“I think they were also concerned with his health but I think if things would have gone different it would’ve been better for his health and better for her,” she said of Thomas, who suffered a heart attack and was unable to attend the Royal Wedding in May. “I don’t think it was intentional, they didn’t understand what was going on and it had a horrible reciprocal effect. The hurt feelings continued.”

Samantha, who described Meghan as a “duchass” in September, said she was happy for the royal couple and described Prince Harry as a “gentleman.”

“Harry is such a gentleman and so savvy. I would say she has found her prince,” Samantha said. “As my little sister and being older, I think ‘When I get older and pass away will your kids and siblings be in good hands,’ and I’m very thankful that she’s in good hands — so I couldn’t ask for more.”

When asked if she was jealous of Meghan, Samantha said, “Jealousy, I hear that and it’s strange — it doesn’t really make sense. I’m so much older than she is and I had my opportunities and made my choices, you love your siblings and want them to do well.”

“I was more hurt for my father. I was broken-hearted by the way things turned out. At the end of the day people are people, that’s the way I’ve always seen it, as long as she’s happy that was what we wanted,” she said.

Last month, Samantha wrote on Twitter, “I am not candy coating anything anymore! The DUCHASS should be humane to our father who has given her everything,.. and this media crap can stop! He was the one who was always there for her. Fake waves and smiles can stop. The duchASS can bow to the daddy.”