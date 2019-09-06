Sam Smith Hits The Red Carpet In Heels For The First Time During 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Sam Smith rocked heels for the first time on the red carpet during the 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards! The four-time Grammy winner sported a pair of Gucci heels, describing the moment by saying, “It feels so good.”

In a post on Instagram, Smith snapped a photo of the gorgeous heels he rocked along with an emotional message to his fans.

In another post, he shared a few photos of himself walking the red carpet while captioning how iconic the evening was.

Fellow singer Demi Lovato showed her love for Smith by posting the heart-eye emoji and wrote, “So proud of you,” while he also received praise from America’s Next Top Model judge Miss J Alexander.

The singer told The Sunday Times, “I love a heel. I’ve got loads of heels at home.”

While this may have been the first time he rocked shoes like that on the carpet, it’s not the first heel he’s ever worn. Smith has walked around in both platforms and stilettos and has shared both on his social media.

Later this month on Sept. 27, Smith will appear on the soundtrack of the new Judy Garland biopic, Judy, performing “Get Happy” as a duet with the film’s star, Renée Zellweger.