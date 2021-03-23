Salma Hayek Reveals Ankle Injury, Shows off Propped-up Leg During Recovery

✖

Salma Hayek is nursing a sprained ankle as she relaxes in a tropical paradise. Just two days after celebrating "Sunday Funday" on the beach in a stunning purple one-piece bathing suit, the Desperado actress, 54, shared a photo in which she reclines on an outdoor day bed, icing her left foot as she read the book Frida about Frida Kahlo, whom she portrayed in the eponymous movie.

"Nothing like reading a book about #fridakahlo when you sprain an ankle," she captioned the shot. While Hayek didn't explain what happened that caused her to injure her ankle, the actress' followers were quick to wish her well, with one person joking she must have "tripped over her own beauty." Hayek hasn't given a hint as to where she's vacationing at this time but appeared in Los Angeles in early March to present at the Golden Globe Awards.

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Presenting the award for Best Drama to the "brilliant" Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland, Hayek was praised at the time for her stunning red one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown. The Like a Boss star may be praised regularly as one of the most beautiful women in the world, but she's far from focused on the exterior of a person. In February, she opened up to Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast about how hurtful the rumors have been that she married her husband, French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, for his fortune.

"You know, the thing is that in pictures, you cannot begin to guess the magic in him. He’s made me become a much better person and grow in such a good, healthy way," Hayek said of her husband, whom she married in 2007 and has since welcomed 13-year-old daughter Valentina. "And you know when I married him, everybody said, ‘Oh, it’s an arranged marriage, she married him for the money. I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever, b—.’ Think what you want: 15 years together, and we are strong in love."

While Pinault was "not [her] type at all" when they first met due to Hayek's preconceived notions of the ultrarich, the actress told Shepard he "[melted] them all away." She added of what she loves about her longtime partner, "My guy finishes work, no matter how hard it was — and trust me he has a lot of responsibilities — big smile on his face, happy to be home, happy to see me and the kids, make us laugh."