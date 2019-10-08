Sailor Brinkley-Cook Rocks No Makeup Look for ‘DWTS’ Practice

Sailor Brinkley-Cook rocked a no-makeup look going into practice for Dancing With the Stars and she looked stunning. The 21-year-old was caught carrying a fruit smoothie, along with an iced coffee, as she smiled for the cameras. She sported an off-white crop top with black stretchy pants and white sneakers.

Brinkley-Cook subbed in for her mom Christie Brinkley after the 65-year-old suffered a serious arm injury just days before her first live performance. Since then, Brinkley-Cook has taken over with dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Opening night, the duo danced the foxtrot to Joel’s “Uptown Girl” earning a score of 18/30 from the judges panel, which include, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Toniolo. The second week, they danced the rumba to “Señorita” and the third night they rocked the tango to “Mama Mia.” So far, the young model has earned herself some high scores.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Brinkley-Cook admitted that her mom is ready to hit the dance floor “immediately.”

“She wants to come back immediately. She loves this!” Sailor said, adding that she herself would love to win the Mirror Ball Trophy, to then mentor her mom on a future season.

She also revealed how she got the news of her mom being injured, saying she was well on her way to Disneyland from her place in New York when she got the call.

“I was on an early flight out and before the plane was about to take off — the wheels were literally rolling — my mom calls me and tells me that she thinks I should do it,” she revealed. Then she quickly replied with, “Mom! I’m taking off in 30 seconds! We’ll talk about this when I land.”

“When I landed, I had all these texts telling me where to go and who to meet with. And I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ So really I was like full throttle into it from the moment I got there,” she continued.

She then added that her mom was in “tears” because she couldn’t participate in the competition that she was looking forward to so much.

“My mom was in tears. She was so devastated that she couldn’t do it and she thought this was the perfect silver lining,” she added. “So I couldn’t say no.”

Then she explained that once she was fitted for her outfits is when she started to get excited.

“I was like, wait. Maybe I can do this — because when you really get there, it all seems like daunting.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC.