SAG Awards 2020: Jennifer Aniston Admits She Forgot to Thank ‘Morning Show’ Cast in Acceptance Speech

Jennifer Aniston took home the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series on Sunday night, winning the honor for her work on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

“What? Oh my gosh, this is so unbelievable. What a room,” Aniston began her speech.

“I was thinking back to when I was a little girl and I would — I didn’t have a VCR but I had a tape recorder and I would tape Laverne and Shirley, Happy Days on my tape deck, and I would listen to these episodes in my head, and I would just think, ‘One day, I’m going to do that. I really know I’m going to get out of this house’ — that’s another story — ‘and I’m going to be up there. I’m going to be that,’” she continued. “And then I got a Bob’s Big Boy commercial, and I got into SAG, and they were humble beginnings, but you have to start somewhere. So I just have to say, I’m so grateful.”

She then thanked The Morning Show‘s head writer for creating a complex character in Alex Levy, the co-host of the titular series.

“Boy, did we get to dive deep into our own experiences and our own history and really be able to breathe life into these extraordinary characters,” Aniston told the crowd. “I mean, who knew that emotional breakdowns felt that good? It was literally, like, seven months of therapy covering about 20 years of work. So thank you for watching that.”

“And just every actor in this room, Mimi Leder, our fearless leader, Michael Ellenberg, Reese Witherspoon, where are you, my partner in crime? I love you, girl! It took 20 years, but we did it, finally,” she continued. “For years, I feel like we’ve kind of grown up together, and I’m just — I know that the few times I’ve been invited back into this room over the past 20-something years, it’s been so special, the times that I’ve been invited, and to be up here is truly and honor. Thank you!

The 50-year-old concluded with a shoutout to Adam Sandler, who she has previously acted with and was notably snubbed from this year’s Oscar nominations.

“Oh, Adam Sandler, your performance is extraordinary, and your magic is real, buddy,” she said. “I love you!”

After her win, Aniston revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she forgot to thank the rest of her cast members, including Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Karen Pittman and more.

“I still don’t know what I said. I forgot to thank my freaking cast! My gorgeous, extraordinary cast, every single one of them,” she said, also thanking her “incredible coach” Nancy Banks.

“I never knew I could love acting as much as I do,” Aniston added, joking, “I’m doing another speech!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin