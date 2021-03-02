Sadie Robertson's Baby Bump Front-and-Center in Latest Family Snaps

✖

Sadie Robertson is showing off her baby bump in a gorgeous pink dress during her joint baby shower with sister-in-law Mary Kate Robertson. The mom-to-be shared several photos from the decadent event that included her family and friends as they celebrated together. She left the caption simple using several pink heart emojis to express her thoughts of the collage of memories but explained her thoughts a little more in a different post from the same event.

"Last august my sis in law told me she was pregnant and we were sooo excited! two weeks later she told me I was pregnant too in a dream ... I woke up took a test AND I WAS!" Robertson captioned. "This journey has been so fun with you! A week and a half apart and lifelong built in besties [pink heart emoji] can't wait to meet our girls! Loved celebrating with you today! Thank you to all the amazing women who put on our shower for us. It was so so special [white heart emoji]."

Mary Kate left a comment on her post relaying her excitement as well, saying, "The absolute sweetest blessing!! It's been so special, and I think it's only going to get more and more fun!!" Several of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the pictures as well, with one posting, "Soooo pretty!" while someone else said, "Beautiful." Another commenter wrote, "You are so cute."

Robertson has kept her fans informed since the beginning. While most people don't share the news until after their first trimester, she was too eager to share her excitement and decided to announced weeks before she entered her second trimester. Robertson and her husband Christian Huff announced the news in October 2020, just 11 months after their wedding.

"SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS," she wrote on Instagram. "We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can't wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life." Her fans were absolutely elated to hear the couple share their news. Since their announcement, they kept fans posted every step of the way sharing several memories online already.