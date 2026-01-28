‘Sabrina’ Star Melissa Joan Hart Mocked After Falling for $35 AI-Dress Scam

Everything as advertised isn’t what it seems. Actress Melissa Joan Hart learned the hard way that online purchases, especially in the fashion department, can be a scam.

While shopping for what seemingly was meant to be a dress for the Christmas season last year, what she ordered versus what she received looked a lot different than what she expected. The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star shared the embarrassment on her social media.

“What I ordered…. what I received! Online ordering sucks! Going rogue for my fancy ugly sweater look this year now,” she captioned the post on Facebook. On the model advertised on the website, the festive sweater was meant to be form fitting and sexy. What she received was boxy and a different material.

Comments poured in, with many joking about the matter from their own experiences. “My #1 rule for shopping online is if the model doesnt have a head don’t buy it!” one user wrote. “To me it looks like you ordered what was the true item but they’ve used AI to enhance it,” another chimed in.

Of the $35 purchase, another fan wrote, “Ma’am you definitely have way too much money to be shopping on wish.” Another asked her, “You bought an AI dress…what did u expect?”

She shared the same photos to her Instagram, captioning the post, “What I ordered…. what I received! Online ordering sucks! Going rogue for my fancy ugly sweater look this year now. PS this looks better in the photo than it does in person.” More comments poured in.

“Girl are you ordering off Temu 😂😂” one asked, referencing the fast fashion online retailer. “Haha… I am so sorry. But this is also hilarious,” another wrote. Another joked, “Honestly that one’s on you Melissa 😂” Referencing her popular sitcom character from the hit show Clarissa Explains It All, another fan wrote, “Clarissa didn’t explain it all cause that’s clearly AI 😭”