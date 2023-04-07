S Club 7 Star Paul Cattermole Dead at 46

Paul Cattermole of the pop group S Club 7 has died, the band announced. He was 46 years old. Cattermole died just weeks after S Club 7 announced their plans for a reunion tour, per Mirror. He was found dead at his home on Thursday, and there are thought to be "no suspicious circumstances" around his death. Per Variety, the cause of death is currently unknown.

"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul," S Club 7 said in a statement. "There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

Sending love and light to the S Club family who confirmed with a statement that Paul Cattermole has passed away.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole."

Cattermole was one of the original members of S Club 7, a band that was created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998. He left the seven-person pop group in 2002, a year before the band was disbanded for the first time. He briefly returned in 2014 with Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O'Meara, Jon Lee and Tina Barrett, and the group performed a medley on songs for the BBC Children in Need appeal. In 2008, Cattermole reunited with O'Meara and McIntosh to former S Club 3 where they would perform all over the United Kingdom.

Things were not easy for Cattermole over the years. In a 2018 interview, Cattermole admitted that he ran out of money and had to borrow a shirt for the interview. At the time he said: "Last year, there's something that I can't really discuss that happened so it's a bit tricky. But I've had an injury, so that's what's happened in the last year that's made it very difficult."

S Club 7 released four albums from 1999 to 2002. The best album is 7 which was released in 2000 and features the hit song "Never Had a Dream Come True," which is the only song to reach the charts in the United States. Overall, S Club 7 had four No. 1 hits and 11 top-10 hits in the UK, including "Bring it All Back," "S Club Party," "Don't Stop Movin'" and "Have You Ever."