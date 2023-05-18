'Superstar' Billy Graham Dead at 79

"Superstar" Billy Graham, a professional wrestling legend who is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, died on Wednesday. He was 79 years old. Graham's family told TMZ Sports that he died after being taken off life support, and his wife and daughter were by his side. The news comes after Graham's wife, Valerie, announced on Monday that he had been in ICU for three weeks as a result of multiple health issues. She said doctors wanted to take Billy off life support Monday night, but she refused. The cause of death was not officially announced.

"WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham has passed away," WWE said in a statement. "When the man born Eldridge Wayne Coleman entered the sports-entertainment industry in 1970, he changed his name to Billy Graham in reference to the evangelist. He added the nickname "Superstar" when he joined the AWA in 1972. With a combination of in-ring ability and a bodybuilder's physique, he established himself as a pioneer of the genre. Graham also continued to compete in bodybuilding and strongman competitions and won accolades for his sculpted and shredded 22-inch biceps."

Graham competed for multiple promotions before making his WWE (then called WWWF) debut in 1975. He reached the top of WWE in 1977 when he defeated Bruno Sammartino to win the WWE Championship. Graham held the title for nearly a year, defending it successfully against the likes of Dusty Rhodes, Gorilla Monson and "High Chief" Peter Maivia before losing to Bob Backlund.

Graham retired from pro wrestling at the age of 44 in 1987 and transitioned to being a manager and commentator. In 2004, Graham was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and made multiple appearances with the company over the years. He signed a legends contract with WWE in 2015 and resigned in 2021.

"To make himself stand out even more, Graham dyed his hair and goatee different colors, and honed a distinctive look that featured outlandish earrings, skintight T-shirts, and long, colorful tie-dyed tights," WWE said. "The WWE Hall of Famer's blend of standout style, sculpted body and in-ring dominance laid the foundation for future stars such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Jesse Ventura, Scott Steiner and more."