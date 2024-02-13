Ryan Seacrest Welcomes New Member to His Family

Ryan Seacrest introduced fans to the newest member of his family on Monday – a new dog named Olio. Seacrest posted about the pup on Instagram at the beginning of this month, and on Monday he spoke more about the adoption during an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark. He confirmed that Olio is named after olive oil.

Seacrest visited Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on the morning talk show he co-hosted for many years, and he gushed about his new puppy. Consuelos asked: "Is he an Italian dog?" and Seacrest responded: "Yes, he speaks Italian. Yes, he loves marinara, and he's named after olive oil." Seacrest had previously posted a photo of himself holding Olio in his arms, as well as a picture where his young niece sat with Olio and Seacrest's other dog, Georgia, while the two got to know each other.

"Now, Georgia, what does she think about this new addition?" Consuelos asked during the interview. Seacrest responded: "Georgia rolled her eyes for a couple of months. And now they're close." He added that Georgia is "getting up there," but it seems the two dogs are getting along well.

Seacrest made the rounds on the talk show circuit this week to promote the new season of American Idol, which premieres on Sunday, Feb. 18 on ABC. Seacrest will return to host while judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry will be back as well, but this will be the last season premiere for Perry. On Monday, she announced that she is leaving the series at the end of Season 22 to focus on her own music.

"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol," Perry said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I mean I love Idol so much. It's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I'm saying Jimmy?" When asked if she had told the other judges, Perry said simply: "They'll find out tonight!" However, she added that her co-judges "know that I have some things planned for this year... So it's going to be a very, very exciting year... for all pop star girlies!"

American Idol Season 22 premieres on Sunday, Feb. 18 on ABC. The show will be available to stream on Hulu as well, but previous seasons are not readily available.