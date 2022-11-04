Tour Future's New $16.3 Million Miami Beach Home

Grammy award-winning rapper Future has reportedly bought a modern waterfront Miami Beach home for $16.3 million. TMZ reported that the singer-songwriter, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, purchased a seven-bedroom house at 6493 Allison Road. Laurent and Pascale Ouazana sold the property. It is reported that Laurent Ouazana was CEO of Entoria, one of the largest insurance brokers in France, and is currently a board member of the company, according to LinkedIn.

According to the listing, Future purchased the Allison Island compound 18 percent below its asking price of $19.9 million. In September, Variety reported that he sold the publishing rights to his catalog to Influence Media Partners for "high eight figures." Per public record, Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman represented the Ouazanas, while Jordan Karp of Jordan Karp LLC represented Future in the transaction.

The sale was recorded on the Multiple Listing Service Wednesday evening. Lil Wayne recently listed his nearly 11,000 square feet, seven-bedroom mansion at 6480 Allison Road for $29.5 million with Douglas Elliman's Cyril Matz. It was built in 2017 by luxury home developer Laurent Harrari. Miami Beach and South Florida sales have slowed this year, but buyers are still setting neighborhood price records, according to The Real Deal. In October, French rapper Booba sold his Miami Beach home to Komodo and Gekko investor Nick Smith for $6.1 million. Read more to find out the luxury features of this mansion.