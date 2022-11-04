Tour Future's New $16.3 Million Miami Beach Home
Grammy award-winning rapper Future has reportedly bought a modern waterfront Miami Beach home for $16.3 million. TMZ reported that the singer-songwriter, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, purchased a seven-bedroom house at 6493 Allison Road. Laurent and Pascale Ouazana sold the property. It is reported that Laurent Ouazana was CEO of Entoria, one of the largest insurance brokers in France, and is currently a board member of the company, according to LinkedIn.
According to the listing, Future purchased the Allison Island compound 18 percent below its asking price of $19.9 million. In September, Variety reported that he sold the publishing rights to his catalog to Influence Media Partners for "high eight figures." Per public record, Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman represented the Ouazanas, while Jordan Karp of Jordan Karp LLC represented Future in the transaction.
The sale was recorded on the Multiple Listing Service Wednesday evening. Lil Wayne recently listed his nearly 11,000 square feet, seven-bedroom mansion at 6480 Allison Road for $29.5 million with Douglas Elliman's Cyril Matz. It was built in 2017 by luxury home developer Laurent Harrari. Miami Beach and South Florida sales have slowed this year, but buyers are still setting neighborhood price records, according to The Real Deal. In October, French rapper Booba sold his Miami Beach home to Komodo and Gekko investor Nick Smith for $6.1 million. Read more to find out the luxury features of this mansion.
The 8,897-square-foot Miami estate
The property was developed in 2020 and includes staff quarters, a guest house, a pool and cabana, 75 feet of water frontage, and a three-car garage. As one of the world's best homes, the 8,897-square-foot estate is one of Miami's most unique properties. Its spacious layout and panoramic views of the surrounding water make this home one of the most stylish and modern in South Florida.
Miami Beach
Known for its luxury and thriving party scene, this area is an ideal choice for the rapper on the exclusive Allison Island, a gated community of only 48 homes, all with waterfront. Future is joining a growing number of celebrities investing in Miami Beach property. Most recently, Diana Ross purchased a $15.5 million home on an artificial Venetian Island in Biscayne Bay, while Madonna and Lenny Kravitz also live in the area.
Main suite
This home features a master suite with an impressive wet bar, wine fridge, two custom walk-in closets, and a backyard with a pool, spa, summer kitchen, and dining area.
Mirrored interiors
The home's interiors are inspiring, from its mirrored hallway that fills the space with natural light to its open-plan living area. Neutral-hued soft furnishings add a 'color-drenched' look to the space while contrasting with the rich blues and greens on display through the glass.
Invisible kitchen
The living space flows into the chef's kitchen with a marble waterfall island and custom cabinetry by Ornare. Several appliances, such as the fridge and cooker, are integrated into the glossy cabinetry, creating the illusion of an "invisible kitchen."
Al fresco

The home has an outdoor kitchen and dining area, ideal for al fresco dining in the Florida sun, in addition to a full wet bar and a wine refrigerator.
Luxury shower
Luxury decorating ideas can be found not only in the kitchen, but also in the seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
Dual closets
There are two expansive dual closets in the main suite – spanning the entire length of the home.
Yacht parking
The ocean sits just beyond the home's garden, where space is reportedly available for parking a yacht.
Future doesn't currently own a yacht, but he may reconsider later since he has space to store one.
Private pool
Due to its location, the house has a detached guest house that can serve as a gym studio and a private pool.