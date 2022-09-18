Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Lose Oprah as a Neighbor, But Another A-Lister Is Moving In



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reside in one of California's most celebrity-filled neighborhoods. There is no shortage of A-listers who share the Sussexes' street, including Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, and Ellen DeGeneres. Oprah Winfrey, one of the couple's most famous neighbors, has sold her house in Montecito, resulting in another famous new neighbor. Jennifer Aniston is the lucky buyer of Winfrey's four-bedroom farmhouse in Montecito, California. The 53-year-old Friends alum, who owns a $20.97 million Bel Air mansion also, paid $14.8 million for the mansion Winfrey, 68, purchased for $10.5 million in early 2021.

After buying the 2.1-acre complex a year ago, Winfrey split up the original property and sold the two small cottages for $2.3 million to Bob Greene, her longtime personal trainer, and property manager. Aniston's new home was built in 1998 and offers panoramic ocean and mountain views, multiple terraces, and landscaped gardens, all situated among oak trees on a private lot connected to a long gated driveway, with parking space for fifteen cars, according to Architectural Digest.

Jennifer Aniston shells out $14.8M for Oprah’s Montecito farmhouse https://t.co/ZlxxfihHPZ pic.twitter.com/MkCBgQEPHn — LUIS SUÁREZ | NYC Real Estate (@LuisSuarezNY) September 14, 2022

The specifics on the interior of the house are not as readily available as those of the exterior. Still, there is no doubt that the actor will add her personal touches to the property. "If I wasn't an actress, I'd want to be a designer. I love the process," Aniston told Architectural Digest during a 2018 tour of her chic 1965-built Bel Air mansion that she acquired in 2012 and still maintains. The likelihood of the Duke and Duchess running into Aniston may be high, as Harry, Markle, and Aniston are all known to be close friends of neighbor DeGeneres.

The Morning Show actress will be in good company as the area boasts a number of her peers, including Gwyneth Paltrow (a $4.9 million home bought on a 5,022-square-foot property in 2016); Brad Pitt ($4 million mansion/holiday home on a 11.5-acre estate in Santa Barbara, bought in 2000); Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis ($10 million six-bedroom, six-bathroom Santa Barbara beach house bought in 2017); George Lucas (two neighboring properties in Santa Barbara, one for $19.5 million back in 2010, another, $28 million for a two-acre property next door in 2019, comprised of a main house, a guesthouse, a tree house, and a barn); and Rob Lowe.

Winfrey still owns a number of other properties, including her primary residence at a massive 20,000-square-foot mansion set on a 66-acre estate she calls "The Promised Land," also located in Montecito. The media mogul purchased the property for $50 million in 2001, but it has since been valued at $90 million. Winfrey's 23,000-square-foot mansion is the centerpiece of the estate. It has several living rooms, a library, a kitchen, two home theatres, a wine cellar, an office, six bedrooms, and 14 bathrooms.