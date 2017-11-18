Ryan Seacrest Denies ‘Reckless’ Misconduct Allegations From Former Stylist

Radio host and American Idol frontman Ryan Seacrest is the latest male celebrity being accused of misconduct.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Friday that the claim comes from a former E! wardrobe stylist who alleges Seacrest “behaved inappropriately” toward her during his time at the network nearly a decade ago.

Though the details of her accusation have not yet been made public, Seacrest has opted to strongly dispute the allegations and will fully cooperate with the investigation currently underway.

“Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her. If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result,” Seacrest’s statement reads.

“I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am. Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be,” he adds. “I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.”

The alleged victim is said to have made a “substantial financial ask” in exchange for her silence, which, a source tells THR, Seacrest “declined via his lawyers.”

The news comes after an influx of sexual harassment allegations that have shook Hollywood over the past month and a half, dating back to the bombshell reports of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault investigated by the New York Times.

Seacrest is gearing up to return to the Idol stage this winter as he hosts Live With Kelly and Ryan weekdays on ABC.

