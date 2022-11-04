Ryan Reynolds Trolls Friend Nick Cannon After He Announces He's Expecting Another Baby

Ryan Reynolds couldn't help but poke a little fun at his friend Nick Cannon as the TV and radio host announced this week that he was expecting his 11th child – his second with model Alyssa Scott. The Deadpool actor tweeted a cheeky nod to Cannon's growing number of children after seeing the news, writing simply, "We're gonna need a bigger bottle."

Scott announced she was expecting another baby with Cannon Thursday, sharing a series of photos from a maternity shoot with the father of her unborn child, captioning one of the posts: "This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING." Scott and Cannon also shared son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021.

Cannon has poked fun at himself in the past for his number of children, joining the Free Guy actor for an Aviation Gin commercial pegged to Father's Day in which The Masked Singer host took viewers through the process of making "the mother of all cocktails: 'The Vasectomy.'" Cannon joked, "Lord knows I need one," before going on to tease Reynolds about all the "full night's sleep" he's getting. At the end of the cocktail-making process, Reynolds tried to sip the drink first, telling Cannon, "I'll take it from here, Nick. I have three kids," before doing a spit take when Cannon reminded him, "I have eight."

Since then, Cannon has welcomed two more children – daughter Onyx Ice with model LaNisha Cole and son Rise Messiah with model Brittany Bell. The star is also father to son Golden Sagon, 6, and daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, with Bell. The Drumline star also shares twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant and teased in June that she might be expecting "another set of twins," which would bring Cannon's total count to 12 children. Cannon and his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, are parents to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, and the host is also dad to son Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi. Cannon and Scott's son Zen passed away in December after being diagnosed with brain cancer, which Cannon revealed on his talk show was diagnosed three months before the infant's death.