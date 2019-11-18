Ryan Reynolds Gets Roasted by Denis Leary in Photo Alongside Michael J. Fox

Denis Leary served up a burn to Ryan Reynolds at the Michael J. Fox Foundation Gala over the weekend, taking to Twitter to jokingly diss the Deadpool star for not bringing his wife, actress Blake Lively. Leary retweeted a photo that Reynolds shared of Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan.

“It was very nice of [Ryan Reynolds] to help us raise 4.6 million dollars for [the Michael J. Fox Foundation’s] 19th Annual [Fox Gala] last night,” Leary wrote. “If he brought [Blake Lively] we probably could have raised 8 million but hey – there’s always next year!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In his own tweet, Reynolds, who towered over Fox and Pollan, joked that they were not short, but that he was “8 and a half feet tall.”

It was very nice of @VancityReynolds to help us raise 4.6 million dollars for @MichaelJFoxOrg 19th Annual #FoxGala last night. If he brought @blakelively we probably could have raised 8 million but hey – there’s always next year! https://t.co/9EntrZ8hur — Denis Leary (@denisleary) November 17, 2019

Reynolds, who along with Lively is credited as benefit co-chair of the event, wore a three-piece maroon suit complete with a double-breasted vest and pocket square. He took the stage during event to say a few words, as did Fox and Pollan. Leary and comedian Colin Quinn also performed comedy sets.

Leary went on to thank some of his “favorite people on the planet” for attending the Fox Gala, including Reynolds, Sheryl Crow, Joel McHale, Joan Jett and Jordan Carlos.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, although he didn’t open up publicly about the diagnosis until 1998. As his symptoms worsened, he took a hiatus from his acting career to focus on his foundation, which he started in 2000. Saturday’s event was titled “A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson’s” and welcomed Crow as the musical talent for the evening.

Others who attended were Julianne Moore, Julianna Marguiles, Rachael Ray, Ali Wentworth, George Stephanopoulos, Katie Couric and Willie Geist.

At one point, Fox and Pollan were joined by all four of their children for a Fox family photo: Sam Michael, 30, twins Schuyler Frances and Aquinnah Kathleen, 24, and Esme Annabelle, 18.

In March, Fox opened up about the serious health problems he was facing, telling The New York Times Magazine about a “recurring problem” with his spinal cord. “I was told it was benign but if it stayed static I would have diminished feeling in my legs and difficulty moving,” the Back to the Future star explained. “Then all of a sudden I started falling — a lot. It was getting ridiculous. I was trying to parse what was the Parkinson’s and what was the spinal thing. But it came to the point where it was probably necessary to have surgery. So I had surgery, and an intense amount of physical therapy after. I did it all, and eventually people asked me to do some acting.”

Fox said he was going to go back to work in August, but fractured his arm in a fall. “I ended up getting 19 pins and a plate. It was such a blow,” he said.

When he first started his foundation in 2000, he said he hoped to find a cure for Parkinson’s within 10 years, but it has been nearly 20 years since the launch. But he’s still confident a cure will be found someday.

“There’s a new drug that’s been approved that’s like a rescue inhaler for when you freeze. Because freezing is a very real thing for Parkinson’s patients,” Fox explained to the Times. “I could be sitting here with my foot on fire and a glass of water over there on the table and all I’d be able to do is think about how good it would feel to pour that water on my foot. Treatments for that can make a huge difference in people’s lives. Now, if we can prophylactically keep Parkinson’s symptoms from developing in a person, is that a cure? No. Would I take it? Yes.”

Photo credit: Steven Ferdman / Stringer / Getty