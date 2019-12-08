Ryan Reynolds Reveals Photo With Purple Hair, But It’s Not What You Think

Ryan Reynolds wore purple hair in his latest social media post, but it was not because he plans to make a movie about the Purple People Eater. The Deadpool star joined the South Korean boy band EXO for a photo with the uniquely-colored hairdo on Dec. 2. Reynolds was in Seoul, South Korea at the time to attend the premiere of his Netflix movie 6 Underground.

Thrilled to be EXO’s newest member. I might not be able to dance or sing, but one thing’s for damn sure: I have no idea how to give the “thumbs up” sign. Honestly, I never learned it. @weareoneEXO @Bosslogic pic.twitter.com/tqxuvIuSuh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 2, 2019

Reynolds first shared a photo on Instagram with the band, showing his usual hair. The photo showed Reynolds with six of the nine members of EXO.

“I’m in the band. No, for serious,” Reynolds joked on Instagram. “The security guard who tasered me was part of a carefully choreographed sequence me and the guys have been working on from our basement studio in my imagination.”

Later, Reynolds shared a version of the same photo with the purple hair added by artist BossLogic, notes ComicBook.com. The hair was added so seamlessly that it could have been mistaken for a wig really worn by Reynolds.

“Thrilled to be EXO’s newest member. I might not be able to dance or sing, but one thing’s for damn sure: I have no idea how to give the ‘thumbs up’ sign. Honestly, I never learned it,” Reynolds wrote. He also tagged EXO and BossLogic.

When BossLogic shared his edit of the photo, he jokingly referenced the Avengers crossover meme.

Reynolds’ new movie, 6 Underground, will be released on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 13. The actor stars as the leader of an elite group of vigilantes who try to delete their pasts to change the future. The all-star cast includes Melanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawksins, Ben Hardy and Dave Franco.



6 Underground was directed by Transformers filmmaker Michael Bay and written by Deadpool team Paul Wernick and Rhett Rheese.

On Saturday, Reynolds made headlines for sharing the latest ad for his Aviation Gin, starring Monica Ruiz, the same actress who was featured in the controversial Peloton Bike holiday spot. “Exercise bike not included,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter alongside his new commercial, which features the same actress toasting to “new beginnings” with her friends.

The original Peloton spot was called “The Gift That Gives Back,” and starred Ruiz as a wife who received the indoor bike as a Christmas present. Reynolds called his spot “The Gift That Doesn’t Give Back.”

Photo credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage