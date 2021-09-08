Ryan Reynolds’ Latest ‘Rage’ Photo Is a Must See

Ryan Reynolds is currently enjoying major success for his latest film, Free Guy, and the wisecracking A-lister has decided to add another weapon to his charm arsenal: a puppy. Reynolds shared an adorable photo on Instagram where he is cradling a golden retriever puppy while sitting cross-legged on a trampoline. “I don’t know where rage like this comes from,” Reynolds quipped in the caption of the cozy scene.

Reynolds’ Free Guy has been a genuine hit during a difficult time at the box office due to the ongoing pandemic, and the combination of the mass appeal of video games and genuine heart proved to be a winning combination. Reynolds has been open about how he thinks it’s the best film he’s ever made.

“I do think it’s the best movie-making experience that I’ve ever had, easily, but also the best movie I’ve ever done,” Reynolds said in an interview with director Shawn Levy. “It’s the most pertinent to our times, in that sense. Where I feel Deadpool was a movie that was pertinent to the comic book culture when it came out, this really to me speaks in a broader spectrum of where we are in the world and how we are in the world.”

Free Guy has been such a massive success that Disney has already given the green light for a sequel. “Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging Free Guy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo,” Reynolds tweeted, adding the hashtag “#irony.” He included a GIF of Taika Waititi’s character Antwan, who used the phrase “Albequerque Boiled Turkey” in the movie. “If it isn’t called, Albuquerque Boiled Turkey we’ve failed,” Reynolds added in a follow-up tweet.

Free Guy was supposed to hit theaters last year, but it was delayed until this year because of the pandemic. It was directed by Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum) and stars Reynolds as a non-playable character in an open-world video game who becomes a hero after Antwan decides to delete his creation. Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Joe Keery also star.