Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Left Fans Stunned With News They Welcomed Third Child Months Ago

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively surprised fans Friday evening when news broke that the couple welcomed their third child months ago. The couple never announced the news themselves on social media and the baby’s gender remains unknown. The couple announced Lively was pregnant at the Pokemon Detective Pikachu movie premiere in May, with Lively wearing a bright yellow dress that hugged her baby bump.

A source told Us Weekly the baby is “about two months old.” No other details about the baby have been revealed.

The news surprised fans of the couple on social media. Some even praised the couple’s ability to keep the baby’s birth under wraps.

“Sis is too good at keeping secrets,” one fan wrote on Us Weekly‘s Instagram post.

“[Aw] congratulations to them both,” another wrote.

Finally heard that @VancityReynolds & @blakelively had baby a bit ago. Congratulations u 2! Wish u all the best and as little sleep as possible 💐❤️🎊🎉😂😂 — Josh/ElevatedMugetsu (@mugetsu42069) October 5, 2019

Congrats!!! — Julian Kay (@AmerGigolo) October 5, 2019

Lively, 32, and Reynolds, 42, confirmed they were welcoming another child when Lively attended the Detective Pikachu premiere. Lively shared photos from the event on Instagram on May 11, adding, “PokeMOM… Out now.”

The couple have been married since 2012 and are also parents to James, 4, and Inez, 2. Both are always working, but they make sure to never be filming at the same time so they can always be with their children.

“Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver, we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us,” Reynolds told PEOPLE. “The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.”

In fact, Lively was seen on the set of Reynolds’ movie Free Guy in Boston during her pregnancy. In the movie, Reynolds stars as a bank teller who learns he is a non-playable character inside a violent video game. The film was directed by Stranger Things‘ Shawn Levy and opens on July 3, 2020.

Lively was most recently seen opposite Anna Kendrick in A Simple Favor. Her next film is The Rhythm Section, a thriller co-starring Jude Law that opens on Jan. 31, 2020.

Aside from Detective Pikachu, Reynolds was recently seen in Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” video. He also stars in Netflix’s 6 Underground, which will be released on Dec. 13.

