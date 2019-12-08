Ryan Reynolds Almost Crushed by Fans After Scary Moment at Comic-Con Experience in Brazil

Ryan Reynolds attended CCXP 2019, a major pop culture convention in Sao Paulo, Brazil Saturday and was almost injured in some very stunning video that surfaced online shortly after. While meeting with fans as he promoted the new movie Free Guy, a barricade holding back a sea of fans collapsed. Reynolds needed to use the reflexes he has developed while starring in action movies to avoid getting crushed.

o Brasil sem estruturas pra receber o evento que é Ryan Reynolds #CCXP19 pic.twitter.com/GCEjZ8lmq7 — laercio uniter (@laercioloveKARD) December 7, 2019

Video from the scene shows Reynolds hopping down from the stage to meet fans, when suddenly a barricade collapsed. To avoid an accident, he instinctively jumped back onto the stage, where security checked on him. Reynolds did not seem too annoyed though, as he jumped right back down the steps to continue shaking hands with fans and taking photos.

Reynolds was in Brazil to show off the first trailer for Free Guy, a unique comedy about a guy named Guy (Reynolds) who suddenly discovers he is a non-playable character in a video game world.

QUASE QUE O RYAN VAI KKKK E O JOE RINDO KKK #CCXP19 pic.twitter.com/tQ3j2gtO9v — 𝚍𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎 🚀 CCXP|19 (@ikarisegertxn) December 7, 2019

The cast includes Jody Comer (Killing Eve), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Utkarsh Amdudkar (Pitch Perfect) and Lil Rel Howery (Get Out). It was directed by Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum) and written by Zak Penn (Ready Player One) and Matt Lieberman.

“We really wanted to bring to the world a modern day Back to the Future for modern generations,” Reynolds told the crowd, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Reynolds compared his character to Will Ferrell’s in Elf and Peter Sellers’ in Being There.

“The movie is about the rise of an idealist in a cynical world,” Levy added. “If you like it, we’re going to go backstage and hit a button and make it live on the Internet… If you don’t, we’re going to have to reassess a lot of things.”

Reynolds later joked that Free Guy is “my favorite movie I’ve ever made, and that means a lot to me because I made Deadpool.”

Reynolds had a busy weekend, as he also unveiled a new commercial for his Aviation Gin brand. Titled “The Gift That Doesn’t Give Back,” the ad features Monica Ruiz, the same actress in the now-infamous Peloton commercial “The Gift That Gives Back.” In the new ad, Ruiz joins her friends to toast “new beginnings,” inferring that she probably left the husband that gave her a Peloton bike as a Christmas gift.

Disney and 20th Century Fox will release Free Guy on July 3, 2020.

