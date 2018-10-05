Ryan Lochte Reportedly Seeking Treatment for Alcohol Addiction

Ryan Lochte is reportedly seeking treatment for alcohol addiction.

The decision to seek help allegedly comes after the Olympic swimmer was involved in an incident on Thursday where he tried to kick his own hotel door in Newport Beach, California. Police were called at the time but no arrests were made.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ryan has been battling from alcohol addiction for many years and unfortunately it has become a destructive pattern for him,” Lochte’s agent, Jeff Ostrow, told Us Weekly. “He has acknowledged that he needs professional assistance to overcome his problem and will be getting help immediately.”

He added: “Ryan knows that conquering this disease now is a must for him to avoid making future poor decisions, to be the best husband and father he can be, and if he wants to achieve his goal to return to dominance in the pool in his 5th Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.”

According to TMZ, Newport Beach police were called to a local hotel Thursday morning after Lochte attempted to kick down his room door while intoxicated.

A spokesman for the Newport Beach Police Department told PEOPLE that a disturbance call happened at the hotel around 3 a.m., but since there was no arrest, they did not identify the man involved in the incident.

Locthe is in the middle a 14-month suspension from competitive swimming, which started in July after he posted a photo of himself receiving an IV infusion on Instagram in May.

According to the outlet, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency made the decision to suspend the swimmer after an internal investigation discovered he received an infusion “greater than 100 mL.”

However, Ostrow maintains that Locthe is determined to return to competitive swimming once his suspension is lifted.

“It’s not ideal, but Ryan’s in incredible shape right now and he’ll be able to compete again in a year,”the agent told PEOPLE this summer. “He’ll have to miss some significant stuff along the way, but I know Ryan better than anyone and I know how he is and this is going to be more fuel to the fire than we ever could have thrown on independently.”

Locate himself spoke against the ruling at a press conference back in July.

“I have never taken a prohibitive substance. I have never attempted to gain any advantage by putting anything illegal in my body,” he said. “I would never do that; this is very serious to me… Unfortunately, while the rule is a newer rule and is not widely known as others, I should know better.”

Locthe married former Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid earlier this year. They are parents to 16-month-old Caiden Zane.