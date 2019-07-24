Rutger Hauer Fans Mourn Passing of ‘Blade Runner’ Star

It was recently reported that iconic actor Rutger Hauer has passed away, and now fans are publicly mourning the death of the Blade Runner star. Hauer’s agent, Steve Kenis, confirmed on Wednesday that the 75-year-old actor died last Friday — July 19 — at his home in the Netherlands following a short illness. Following Hauer’s passing, many have taken to social media to lament the loss.

Film journalist Scott Wampler tweeted out, “The death of Rutger Hauer‘s a particularly tough one, because he had such a singular onscreen presence. There’s no one else quite like him, never was, and we’re probably not getting another one. What a life that man had. RIP.”

“Rutger Hauer as John Ryder in The Hitcher (1986). One of the great ’80s horror villains. No cool mask to help make him iconic, just one hell of a great performance – the kind that Hauer always brought to every project.,” Bloody Disgusting Editor-in-Chief John Squires added.

RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films. My personal favorites: Flesh + Blood, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and Blind Fury. pic.twitter.com/1F2Via3mLY — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) July 24, 2019

“The first great actor to ever terrifying me on screen has passed away. True original,” actor Greg Grunberg tweeted.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of the great Rutger Hauer. I have many fond memories of him, both on screen and in person. When he wanted to take a smoke break during our BLADE RUNNER interview, he took me outside by the hand. His very large hand. The hand of a giant,” filmmaker Charles de Lauzirika said.

Farewell to Rutger Hauer, an actor of singular intensity. Brilliant in Blade Runner, of course, but he also lit up early Verhoevens, Nic Roeg’s Eureka and most recently The Sisters Brothers. I have a soft spot too for his maniacal villain in schlock horror The Hitcher. pic.twitter.com/ILzPHetmfg — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) July 24, 2019

“Sad to lose Rutger Hauer, one of the most versatile, entertaining and brilliant movie actors ever – and one of the most iconic ‘villains’ ever. Too many appropriate quotes from his body of work, but his magnum opus – Roy Batty’s death, was partly ad-libbed by Hauer himself. RIP,” Halo developer Frank O’Connor stated.

Prior to his death, Hauer has been involved in two upcoming projects. One is a film Viy 2: Journey to China, which is currently in post-production. The other is a new TV mini-series adaptation of A Christmas Carol, in which Hauer was cast as the Ghost of Christmas Future. At this time, there is no word in if he completed filming for the latter project, but it is presumed that he did finish filming on the film.