Russell Crowe Suffers Unfortunate Loss

Russell Crowe is morning the loss of his "amazing" co-star and a beloved member of his family. The Gladiator actor revealed in a Thursday, May 19 tweet that his horse Honey recently died at the age of 29. Along with being the actor's horse, Honey also starred alongside Crowe in the 2014 film The Water Diviner.

Crowe shared the "sad news" of Honey's death alongside several photos of himself and the horse. The actor shared that "at 29 years of age. Champion cutting horse, mother of two, movie star...my amazing Honey has passed away." He went on to note that Honey "spent nearly 22 years of her life living with me."

News of Honey's passing was met with an outpouring of support, with one person writing in response, "I'm so sorry for your loss, Russell Horses are wonderful animals... You gave her a beautiful life, & 29 years is quite good for a horse! That means you took good care of her! Its sad to say good bye, after being together for 22 years." Another person commented, "I am so sorry to hear this difficult sad news. You two went together like hand and glove... Rest in peace sweet girl."

Throughout his decades-long career, Crowe has made his love of his equine co-stars well known. Back in 2018, Crowe called his equine companions his "lifelong friends" and revealed that he's "fallen in love with most of the horses I've worked with." He went on to add, "it takes a certain temperament to be a great movie horse, but believe me they know when it's show time and that they are in show biz." Crowe also reflected on his past equine co-stars, writing, "there's a horse George who I gave the speech in the forest in Gladiator on. Years later he was on the set of Robin Hood and we would chat everyday. Same with the white horse Rusty in Robin Hood we chatted again on Les Mis. Lifelong friends."

Just last year, Crowe again made his love of horses known when he took to Instagram to share a gallery of photos of himself with the horses he has shared the screen with. He captioned the gallery, which included screenshots from numerous films he starred in, "a lifetime of loving horses. That's all."