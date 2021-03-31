Russell Crowe's Dad John Dead at 85

✖

On Tuesday, Russell Crowe revealed some heartbreaking news about his father, John Crowe. As Entertainment Tonight noted, Crowe took to Twitter to let his followers know that his father passed away on Tuesday. His dad reportedly died at his home in Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, Australia, which is where he has been residing for the last two decades. He was 85 at the time of his passing.

Crowe wrote on Twitter that he decided to personally share that his father had passed away as he knows how many people cared for him. He began, "I’m posting this because I know there are people all over the world who’s heart he touched and who’s ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything. And this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news." He went on to write that he went back to Australia, touching down on Monday.

John Alexander Crowe

13th March 1936- 30th March 2021 Born in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Passed away in Coffs Harbour, NSW, his home for the last 25

years. Rest In Peace. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) March 30, 2021

"I arrived back in the bush last night," he continued. "Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness. My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away." He ended his Twitter thread by noting that his father was born in New Zealand and that he died in New South Wales, Australia, and wrote, "Rest in Peace." Crowe also honored his father by changing his Twitter profile photo to one of John and his mother, John's wife Jocelyn. He even changed his header to one of John, which also happens to have been a photo that he posted on Instagram in April 2020. At the time, Crowe wrote that he was quarantining with John, writing, "Isolating with the old man . 84 now. Wearing a hat I got at Princeton while shooting A Beautiful Mind."

Crowe received a great deal of support amongst other Twitter users in light of this sad news. Anthony Hopkins, who starred alongside the actor in the 2014 film Noah, sent him some kind words in response to John's passing. Hopkins wrote, "Dear friend, sending you my deepest condolences. Everyday I ask myself, “what’s it all about?” Love, Tony."