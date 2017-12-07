Russell Crowe’s Joke About ‘Sodomizing’ Co-Star While Filming ‘Romper Stomper’ Resurfaces

During a recent award show appearance, Russell Crowe took to making a surprisingly off-color joke about “sodomizing” his co-star while filming the 1992 movie “Romper Stomper.”

While presenting at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards, Crowe went into the awkward story that involved a sex scene between himself and his co-star in the film, Jacquie McKenzie, according to The Wrap.

“I was sodomizing Jacquie McKenzie on the set of ‘Romper Stomper’ and I didn’t actually intend to do that but I was trying to keep my bits away from her bits, and she’d been given one of those pieces of elastic that the girls get when you do the love scenes, which protects them from all things, and my bits and pieces were in a little canvas sack with a drawstring, similar to when you used to buy chewing gum as a child,” Crowe explained.

“And it wasn’t actually in my desire to keep the bits apart. It wasn’t until the opening night of the film that it was pointed out by none other than Jacquie McKenzie’s beautiful late mother that we were in fact, in her mind, engaged in sodomy. Anyway that was just a story about sensitivity,” the Noah actor added.

Later, Crowe defended his joke on a morning radio show, saying, “Obviously I was only intending to make people laugh. Especially Jacquie, and she did. I didn’t mean any offense to anyone and it wasn’t a comment on other issues.”

Additionally, McKenzie did take to Facebook to further defend Crowe’s joke, writing, “There were no blurry lines on that awkward day’s filming back in 1991.”

“Russell was reflecting on the indignities of shooting a particular scene, in the R-rated indie film Romper Stomper. Over the eons, he and I have often laughed at the awkwardness we felt shooting that scene. How we were trying to be as protective of our modesties as we could, as ‘sensitive’ to each other’s feelings as we could BUT when the director called ‘action’, the scripted action was violent and explicit,“ she added.

Finally, McKenzie concluded, “We were both new to the industry at the time — it was my first film — and, yes, it was uncomfortable. For everyone. Scenes like that always are. Also for family and friends when they later watch the work on the big screen.”