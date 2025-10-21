‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Receives Surprise Proposal During Live Performance

One RuPaul’s Drag Race star left fans gagged at a recent live performance when her longtime partner proposed to her on stage.

Drag queen Bosco got engaged this past Saturday during a performance at The Crocodile in Seattle, Washington when her partner of six years got onstage and popped the question mid-show.

“Love you forever, Blake,” she wrote in a celebratory Instagram post, which featured photos of her new ring alongside shots of her, her fiancée, and her Drag Race co-star Irene the Alien.

Blake also posted an Instagram Story announcing the engagement, writing, “Get to spend forever with my best friend.”

Videos posted on social media showed the exact moment Blake proposed on stage.

“Our story started six years ago at a queer bar, and it was me being a timid boy on the side of the stage,” he said. “We looked very different back then. The following years brought a lot of the hard stuff, starting with me completely fumbling when you asked me to be your boyfriend.”

As he spoke, a slideshow of their relationship played in the background behind them.

“And then we went into me finishing college, pandemic, mom dying, and then reality TV. And with all that, I got the best friend I could ever ask for, the best partner I could ever ask for. I feel like it became full circle tonight to ask you to spend the rest of your life with me,” he continued.

Bosco getting engaged at Grindhaus in Seattle on 10/18!!

Bosco, a transgender woman and drag performer whose full name is Blair Constantino, is one of the most popular queens from recent seasons of Drag Race. Her drag name comes from her dead dog as a tribute to him, joking that “he’s not using it anymore, he’s dead, so now it’s mine.”

She first appeared on season 14 of the popular reality competition series in 2022, where she placed third, and then returned for the most recent season of Drag Race All-Stars earlier this year, where she again placed third.