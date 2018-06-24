Rumer Willis Spotted in Public With Red Marks on Neck

Rumer Willis was seen in Los Angeles Wednesday sporting painful-looking red marks on her neck.

Click here to see the photos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 29-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore was seen at Cafe Gratitude getting juice with a friend, reports The Daily Mail. Photos show Willis with red marks on her face and what appears to be bruises on both sides of her neck.

Willis’ friend appeared surprised by the marks as she touched the marks and looked concerned.

Willis has not commented specifically on the apparent injuries on Instagram. However, on Thursday, she posted a photo of a toaster with burnt toast popping up and “BURN OUT” written on it. “Current Mood,” Willis wrote as a hashtag in the caption.

The marks are also not present in photos Willis shared last week from a vacation spot.

In other Willis news, former Bachelor star Nick Viall denied rumors he is dating Willis. The rumor started after Willis shared a photo of the two friends on vacation together.

“Rumer is one of my best friends,” Viall, 37, told Entertainment Tonight Thursday. “I love her to death, but we are just friends.”

Viall, who hopes to break into acting, said he would like to work with Willis on a movie or TV show.

“That would be great someday,” Viall told ET. “Rumer’s at a different level than I am right now. I’m working very hard to improve my skills, and we’re best friends. Anytime I get to hang out with Rumer, it’s great.”

Willis has her own successful career. She starred on Broadway in Chicago three years ago and won season 20 of Dancing With The Stars. Last year, she joined Fox’s Empire as Tory Ash and was promoted to series regular for season four. She also starred on the 90210 reboot in 2009 and 2010.

In July 2017, Willis also celebrated a personal milestone. She marked six months of sobriety.

“I will be the first one to say I’m not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself. Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety,” Willis wrote. “It’s not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life. Thank you all for the love and support and remember to be gentle with yourself.”

In an interview with PEOPLE in October, Willis said her sobriety did not have to do with substance abuse, despite what people assumed.

“I didn’t say I was sober from anything, I could have been sober from a food addiction or buying too many clothes or from relationships or whatever, but I think we’re in this culture where we naturally presume and assume,” the actress said.

Willis is the eldest of Moore and Bruce Willis’ three children. Her siblings are Scout and Tallulah. She also has two half-siblings from her father’s marriage to Emma Heming.



Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty