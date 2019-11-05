Rumer Willis Admits She ‘Couldn’t Stand’ Mom Demi Moore’s Desire to Have a Child With Ashton Kutcher

Rumer Willis was not too keen on mom Demi Moore having kids with Ashton Kutcher during their marriage. On the latest episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, Moore and two of her three daughters — Rumer, 31, and Tallulah, 25 — openly discuss the actress’ past, including how her marriage with Kutcher affected the family.

“So much of that time, especially with Ashton, I was so angry because I felt like something that was mine had been taken away,” Rumer said during the episode. “I think also, when she wanted to have another baby and then it wasn’t happening, and there was so much focus on that, it was like ‘Oh, well we’re not enough.’”

The sisters explained that the rough patch with Moore grew so bad that at one point they weren’t even speaking with her.

“Part of the reason I moved out of the house was, I think after you had a miscarriage, I literally was just like, ‘Why are you so desperate to have another kid?’ I couldn’t stand the idea,” Rumer said. “But then I found these pictures, and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’”

“I saw how big her stomach was, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I was so insensitive,’” the Dancing With the Stars alum added. “I never once went to you and said, ‘I’m so sorry,’ [or] ‘Are you OK?’”

Moore, 56, detailed her experience suffering a miscarriage six months into her pregnancy at age 42 in her new memoir, Inside Out. “I can’t even really bring fully to words how lost, empty, desperate confused … I really lost sight of everything that was right in front of me, which was the family that I had,” she wrote.

During the Red Table Talk interview, Moore said her “addiction” to Kutcher took her away from her daughters emotionally, an absence the daughters each said they’d felt at the time.

Moore and Kutcher split in 2011 and finalized their divorce in 2013.

Speaking on The Talk last month, Rumer said she was proud of her mother for telling her story and reclaiming her life with her memoir.

“I think so many women have watched her, and just as her daughters watch her, as this beacon of strength and this kind of leader,” she said. “…She’s allowing herself to show everyone that you can go through some really difficult, hard things, and you can still be someone who is thriving and taking accountability and just being a strong survivor.”