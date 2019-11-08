Ruby Rose Shows off Tattoos After Undergoing Spinal Surgery

She may have only just gone under the knife a few months ago for a scary back procedure, but Ruby Rose, the actress best known for her roles on Orange Is the New Black and Batwoman, is on the mend. On Thursday, Rose, 33, took to Instagram with a brand new photo of herself relaxing in bed. Posing nude and hidden just beneath covers, the early morning photo showed off her expansive tattoo collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Nov 7, 2019 at 8:44pm PST

The photo, simply captioned “mornings,” drew plenty of reactions from Rose’s famous followers and fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ain’t you nice in the morning,” actress and model Maddison Sunshine Jaizani wrote, to which Rose quipped, “There you go again, making me blush.”

“I love you mornings, nights, late, early, lunch, dinner, snack time… all of them,” another commented, Rose responding by writing, “I love u moreee.”

“Beauty,” added a third.

“[Oh my God] cuuuuuuuutie,” another fan chimed in.

The post came less than two months after the actress revealed a scary on-set accident almost left her paralyzed. While doing her own stunts, Rose explained, she suffered two herniated discs that were close to damaging her spine and required emergency surgery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Sep 26, 2019 at 10:11pm PDT

“Well that was fun,” she captioned a video of the procedure. “To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck… A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed… I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn’t feel my arms… Thank you Dr Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love. I am forever in your debt.”

“And to anyone asking why I let them video it,” she continued. “Did you not watch that Grey’s Anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient?? Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under.”

It remains unclear when and where Rose sustained the scary injury, though she hasn’t shied away from sharing her rough bumps taken while filming Batwoman, which premiered on The CW last month. Thankfully, the actress appears to have made a full recovery!