Ruby Rose Says ‘Amazing’ Demi Lovato Will Come Back Stronger After Overdose

Actress Ruby Rose is supporting Demi Lovato following her apparent overdose, claiming that the “Skyscraper” singer will “come back stronger.”

As Demi Lovato re-enters rehab following her apparent drug overdose on July 24, friend Ruby Rose is offering the 25-year-old Grammy-nominated artist love and support. Talking to PEOPLE, the 32-year-old actress said that Lovato is a “strong girl, and she’s an amazing girl,” adding that while this may be a bumpy part in the road for Lovato, “she’s gonna definitely come back stronger.”

Rose was one of many celebrities to offer their support after news broke of Lovato’s hospitalization on July 24, the actress taking to Twitter to pen a heartfelt tweet.

“My whole heart and my whole soul is with @ddlovato today,” she wrote. “I adore you and so does the entire world. You will fight this and you will come out of it even stronger. Addiction is powerful beyond measure, but you can defeat it. I love you.”

My whole heart and my whole soul is with @ddlovato today. I adore you and so does the entire world. You will fight this and you will come out of it even stronger. Addiction is powerful beyond measure, but you can defeat it. I love you. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) July 24, 2018

Lovato, who recently revealed in her latest single “Sober” that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety, was discharged from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, Aug. 4, after spending more than a week in the medical center after suffering “complications” from the overdose.

Just one day after being discharged, Lovato addressed her fans for the first time since her hospitalization, vowing that she would “keep fighting” against addiction.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” the letter began. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

The singer, who has been open about her struggles in the past, went on to thank her family, team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who she said without she “wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”

She concluded by stating that she was going to “take time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery.”

It has been reported that following her release from the hospital, Lovato took a private plane to a rehabilitation center where she will seek treatment for an “extended” period of time.