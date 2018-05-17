Royal Wedding USA Time: Here’s When to Watch

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is just two days away, with the pair set to wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19.

As the wedding is airing live from the U.K., that means Americans will have to get up pretty early on Saturday if they want to watch Harry and Markle tie the knot in real time.

The couple will wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, and the ceremony will start at noon. That means 7 a.m. ET, with Markle’s highly-anticipated arrival, along with Prince Harry‘s and their guests’, happening before then. The service is scheduled to conclude at 8 a.m. ET.

Following the nuptials, the royal couple will take a carriage ride around Windsor from 1-2 p.m. GMT, or 8-9 a.m. ET, Town & Country shares. Markle and Harry will ride an open carriage should the weather allow, though if it rains, they’ll have a second option to swap out.

A first reception will then take place at St. George’s Hall and the couple will later celebrate with a smaller group with a private reception at Frogmore House.

Numerous networks will be covering the event on Saturday beginning as early as 4 a.m. ET, including NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, E! and PBS. The wedding will also be shown on the big screen at nearly 200 movie theater locations at 10 a.m. local time thanks to Fathom Events’ partnership with BritBox and ITV. More information on theater showings can be found here.

British wedding planning app Bridebook shares that while over two billion people watched Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011, more than three billion are expected to watch Harry and Markle wed.

England has been in full preparation mode for weeks, with celebrations expected to occur around the country. In Windsor alone, there will be one million handfuls of confetti to be thrown, along with 500,000 people expected to visit the town for the occasion.

Across the U.K., 330 miles of bunting will be put up for the 8,000 street parties expected to be held. At those street parties, revelers are expected to consume 1.4 million cucumber sandwiches.

For those who want to party in a pub, 52,750 will extend their operating hours until 1 a.m. for guests to celebrate the royal couple. Combined with the FA Cup Final, which is also taking place on the day, the whole of the U.K. is expected to consume more than 100 million drinks.

