Royal Refuses to Walk Queen Elizabeth’s Corgis Amid Rift With King Charles

Another day, another royal family controversy that sounds strangely similar to a grade schooler’s lament about chores. As shown at The Blast, the rifts growing within the Royals in the U.K. continue as King Charles has stress from all sides.

The latest stems from his demoralization in the aftermath of his connection to Jeffrey Epstein and his crimes, including the stalemate over his home in the Royal Lodge with his brother. All of it has the hopefully unintended consequence for Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to The Sun, Prince Andrew is refusing to walk the pups despite he and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson taking charge of the hounds after the queen’s passing. The two dogs given to the former couple after the monarch’s death join their five other dogs, leaving Prince Andrew shoving the responsibility onto his handlers.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 05: Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles,

“He’s so down and demoralised he hasn’t even been able to get himself motivated to take the dogs for a walk,” a source told The Sun. “He used to do it regularly but recently he can’t even bring himself to go out.”

The disgraced prince has been battling his brother over the Royal Lodge since the passing of Queen Elizabeth. The Epstein scandal has also marred him, along with his attempted defense of his connection to the late sex criminal. A pair of TV productions dramatized his disastrous interview where he claimed he didn’t sweat followed, and most recently he was tied to an alleged Chinese spy.

According to BBC News, the prince claims to have met with the alleged spy through official channels and there was “nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed.” The U.K.’s “semi-secret” national security court banned the alleged spy from the country and noted they had an “unusual degree of trust” with Prince Andrew.

King Charles did not ban Prince Andrew from any of the holiday festivities, despite prior reports. But given the controversies, Prince Andrew has opted to remain at home.