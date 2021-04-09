Prince William and Kate Middleton Honor Prince Philip With Social Media Change

✖

Amid the Friday death of Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate Middleton have paid tribute to the royal in a subtle way. Although the couple has yet to release a statement regarding the Duke of Edinburgh's death aside from sharing Buckingham Palace's announcement to their own accounts, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a slight tweak to their social media profiles in order to pay tribute.

While the Cambridge's Instagram and Twitter accounts used to bear a profile picture of the family, including children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, that image has since been replaced with a simpler photo of the couple's joint monogram. The original profile image, seen below, had been snapped at the "Clap for Carers" campaign at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, with the photo taken outside their Amner Hall country home, according to PEOPLE. The new profile image, however, features a white background with the monogram in black. The couple also changed the cover photo of their Twitter account to an image of Philip, who is Willia'’s grandfather and the great-grandfather to the three young Cambridge children.

The other royal accounts have also replaced their profile images as a sign of respect. The official Royal Family accounts now have a profile image featuring the royal coat of arms of the United Kingdom, and the official website for the family was "temporarily unavailable" this morning as it instead became a memorial page for Philip. Accounts for Clarence House, the accounts for Philip’s son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have changed their profile image to the Prince of Wales's feathers. Their official website was also “temporarily suspended” this morning to pay tribute to Philip. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, meanwhile, have shared a tribute to the late royal on their Archwell Foundation website.

Philip passed away Friday morning at the age of 99, according to a statement from the Queen, his wife of seven decades. Released via Buckingham Palace, and shared across all social media accounts for members of the royal family, the message reads, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. According to royal editor Omid Scobie, Philip will lie at Windsor Castle until his funeral in St George's Chapel. The decision to not hold a State Funeral and to not have the royal lie-in-State is "in line with his wishes."