Royal Family Will Not Withdraw From Public Following ISIS Threat Against Prince George

The British Royal Family does not plan on withdrawing from public view, despite a recent ISIS threat against Prince George, the son of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Sources told TMZ that the Royal Family does not plan on retreating from public view and will not change their schedule. George is expected to appear at an event on June 9 at Buckingham Palace, standing at a balcony with his family.

The family also understands the address of George’s school is in the public record, and he will continue attending.

Husnain Rashid, 32, admitted to being guilty of several terror offenses about two weeks into his trial in Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday.

The ISIS supporter sent messages encouraging militants to carry out terrorist attacks, including one message with a photo of Prince George, next to a silhouette of a jihadi fighter. Rashid also distributed the address of George’s school in southwest London. “Even the royal family will not be left alone,” Rashid wrote in one message.

Rashid was arrested in November at his home and initially denied all charges. The trial started last week, but he suddenly chose to admit to the offenses.

“You have admitted these allegations of encouraging others to commit terrorist activities and publishing statements to encourage the killing of others,” Judge Andrew Lees told Rashid, according to The New York Times. “It is inevitable that you will receive a very lengthy prison sentence and there will be a consideration of a life prison sentence.”

All of the messages Rashid was charged with posting surfaced in October and November 2017. He posted them under the name “Lone Mujahid” and encouraged extremists to attack the British military, soccer stadiums, Jewish facilities and polling booths. He also threatened Wimbledon and looked into joining ISIS in Syria. Police said he also suggested poisoning ice cream and fruit in stores.

“His proposals were indiscriminate and made no distinctions between adult and child, between members of fighting forces and civilians,” prosecutor Annabel Darlow said at the beginning of the trial.

The 4-year-old Prince George is third in the line to the British throne, after his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his father, Prince William. The revelations of a threat to his life came just two weeks after his uncle, Prince Harry, married Meghan Markle.

While at school, George is protected by royal bodyguards, London police and school security. In September, a 40-year-old woman was arrested for trying to break into the building. She was arrested near the school, and police said George was not the woman’s target.