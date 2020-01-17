Royal Family Website Makes Major Mistake Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Exit

Just after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their wish to become more independent as individuals outside of the Royal Family, it appears as though their official website left a few mistakes intact. The two launched their website as they announced the shocking news, but a few things need to be changed. When they launched the site, not only was their son Archie not included in the official profile of his mom, but it also said that the couple currently lived at Kensington Palace, however, they left their Nottingham Cottage home in 2019 just before the birth of their son to live in Frogmore Cottage.

“The Duchess of Sussex, born Meghan Markle, married Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor in May 2018. The couple’s official residence is Kensington Palace. As well as undertaking royal duties in support of The Queen, both in the UK and overseas, The Duchess devotes her time to supporting a number of charities and organisations,” the site states.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Archie wasn’t mentioned in Markle’s portion of the family website, he does have his own.

“Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born at 05:26 on Monday 6th May. He is the first child of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and is seventh in line to the throne. Archie weighed 7lbs 3oz and The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth,” the 8-month-old’s portion of the sit mentions.

Other parts of the site including their FAQ section hints that the information provided may not have been approved by the Royal Family. Updated text on their financial page appeared which mentions security details for the couple.

Since the two announced via Instagram that they would be stepping down as “senior” members of the Royal family, they’ve been spending more time in Vancouver, Canada where they are rumored to have a gorgeous home. This has not only allowed the couple some much-needed privacy, but has allowed Markle to step back into somewhat or a normal life outside of royal protocol being surrounding by friends. In fact, on Thursday, Markle was seen driving herself to an airport in Canada to pick up her friend. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, she was pictured in the drivers seat of a Land Rover Discovery, sporting a lined coat, black beanie and dark sunglasses. She was there to pick up her friend Heather Dorak, who is the founder of Pilates Platinum.