Royal Family Member Breaks Both Wrists in Fall Down Kensington Palace Stairs

A member of the Royal Family is licking their wounds this holiday after taking a spill and breaking both of their wrists. According to PEOPLE, Princess Michael fell down the stairs of her residence at Kensington Palace in London. She lives with her husband, Prince Michael of Kent, and attended King Charles’ pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace wearing splints on both hands.

LONDON,UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 5: the exterior of Kensington Palace with the bronze statue of William III of Orange on July 5,2021 in London,England. (Photo by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)

“So many things that you rely on being able to do, like cleaning your teeth, are impossible,” the princess said. “I can type with one finger on a mobile, but I can’t use a laptop.

“I am told that, after an accident like this, if you do one wrong movement on top of the unhealed bones, you are back where you started,” she added.

It was also revealed that the princess had underwent a heart surgery procedure around a year ago, leaving her a bit staggered to this day.

“It shocked me. I still have to rest every afternoon,” she said, according to Majesty Magazine. She also spoke a bit about the sudden death of late son-in-law Thoms Kingston, former husband of their daughter, Lady Gabriella Windsor. He died in February at age 45 after a “traumatic wound to the head” listed as his cause of death.

“Tom was a lovely man, so kind and thoughtful. They were very happy together,” Princess Michael told the outlet. “We often had them here with Freddie and Sophie and the girls for Sunday lunch.”

