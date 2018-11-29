Royal Family Fans Convinced Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Having Twins After Surge in Betting

Meghan Markle is currently pregnant with her first child with Prince Harry, but some royal fans are guessing that there might be two babies on the way this spring.

A recent surge in betting on the possibility that Markle is having twins led Irish betting company Paddy Powder to stop taking bets, convincing royal fans that those betters were onto something. Before betting was stopped, the odds of Markle giving birth to twins reached a high of 5 to 1.

“An unprecedented amount of bets on Meghan and Harry to have twins has forced us to stop taking bets on the market altogether,” a spokesperson for Paddy Power told Us Weekly in a statement. “Since the day began, the stream of bets has led us to believe that perhaps the punters — or an insider source — knows something more than we do.”

Along with whether Markle is having one baby or two, bets have also been placed on what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning on naming their new bundle of joy. For a boy, Arthur is currently in the lead, while Harry’s late mother’s name, Diana, is in first place for a potential baby girl.

During the couple’s recent royal tour stop in Sydney, Australia, one fan yelled to Harry, “I hope it’s a girl,” with the Duke replying, “So do I!”

Fans aren’t the only ones awaiting the upcoming royal arrival, with Kate Middleton sharing her excitement while speaking with a fan during a visit to Leicester University on Wednesday.

“Absolutely!” the royal said when the fan asked her if she was excited about Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry‘s upcoming arrival, via a video shared by Harry_Meghan_Updates on Instagram.

“It’s such a special time to have little kiddies,” Middleton added. “And a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis. It’ll be really special.”

Middleton is mom to Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis, so Markle and Harry’s little one will already have plenty of playmates to grow up with.

Kensington Palace officially announced Markle’s pregnancy in October, sharing that she is due in the spring of 2019.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the statement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

