‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Roy Dotrice Dies

Roy Dotrice has passed away at the age of 94. The British actor appeared as Wisdom Hallyne the pyromancer in season 2 of Game of Thrones.

According to a statement from Dotrice’s family, he passed away on Monday at his London home surrounded by family including his three daughters, grandchildren and great-grandson, Independent reports.

Even though he made a brief appearance in the HBO drama, Dotrice is primarily known for holding the Guinness World Record for most characters voiced by a single actor in an audiobook for George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire.

For the first novel of the saga, Dotrice voiced 223 characters in the 33-hours long audiobook.

Dotrice was reportedly offered the role of Maester Pycelle but was forced to back out due to health issues, according to Entertainment Weekly. The role eventually went to Julian Glover.

During WWII, Dotrice served in the Royal Air Force and was imprisoned in a German POW camp. He went on to have a long career in the entertainment industry in radio, theater, television and film.

Dotrice first came to the public’s attention by taking on the role in the BBC’s 1971 adaptation of A.P. Herbert’s Misleading Cases.

One of his notable roles was playing Leopold Mozart in the film, Amadeus. In 2000, Dotrice also won a Tony for a revival of A Moon for the Misbegotten.

He also went on to appear in various sci-fi roles such as Space: 1999 and the Buffy the Vampire spin-off Angel.

Dotrice was married to fellow actress, Katherine Newman. The two share three daughters, one of whom, Karen Dotrice, played Jane Bank in Disney’s Mary Poppins.