Rosie O’Donnell’s Pregnant Daughter Chelsea Reportedly Files for Divorce

Chelsea O’Donnell, daughter of actress Rosie O’Donnell, is making some major changes to her life.

News broke on Monday via a report from Us Weekly that O’Donnell filed for divorce from estranged husband Nick Alliegro after two years of of marriage.

After meeting in November 2015, the two secretly married at Islip Town Hall in New York in July 2016. O’Donnell reportedly filed on April 18 in Marinette County, Wisconsin.

Rosie was reportedly against the marriage originally, according to Alliegro. He told Inside Edition last year that the League of Their Own actress “was very upset that we got married without telling her, which I totally understand.”

O’Donnell, 20, has since moved on with her new boyfriend Jacob Bourassa. The two confirmed on Friday that they were expecting their first child together, posting photos of her baby bump along with a sonogram.

“Loves of my life can’t wait to meet my little one,” Bourassa wrote on Facebook.

“I’m so proud of you Chelsea O’Donnell your once in a life time find I feel like the luckiest man on earth you give me a reason to smile each and every day I look forward to are future together everything seems just right being with you your the greatest I love you,” he wrote in a separate post.

O’Donnell and her mother have had a rocky relationship in the past, though the actress confirmed on Saturday via her rep that the two have recently reconnected.

The reconnection is a massive turn for O’Donnell, who ran away from home at age 17 and claimed in an interview with Daily Mail in September that her mother would not be apart of her child’s life. O’Donnell at the time was reporting she was pregnant with Alliegro’s child, but those claims did not result in her having a baby.

“Rosie will not be in my child’s life,” O’Donnell said. “And no, I do not feel sad about that.”

Her biological mother, Deanna Micoley, also celebrated the big news, writing on Facebook “I’m so very proud of you! You are absolutely beautiful! You will be a great mommy!”

Rosie has kept out of the headlines for most of 2018, though she did make a comment regarding the racist tweet Roseanne Barr made in late May that resulted in ABC canceling Roseanne.

“I love Roseanne quite a bit,” she wrote. “The comment Roseanne tweeted was racist and childish and beneath her best self. She has apologized, Twitter is a dangerous place.”

Photo: Facebook/ChelseaODonnell