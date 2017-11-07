Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Her ‘Very Trippy’ Relationships News

Rosie O’Donnell is in love again, but this time with a much-younger woman.

In an interview with Howard Stern Monday morning, the 55-year-old O’Donnell said she’s dating a woman 22 years younger.

“It’s the first time I’ve dated someone younger than me. It’s a very trippy thing,” the comedian said. “In fact, I get along so well with her, it’s kind of fascinating. The one thing that she doesn’t know? [Barbra] Streisand. I made her watch Funny Girl. She’s like, ‘It was good.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, come on!’ “

However, O’Donnell told Stern she doesn’t see herself getting married again, “ever.”

O’Donnell has been married twice. She was first married to Kelli Carpenter-O’Donnell from 2004 to 2007. She was married to Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2016. The 46-year-old Rounds died of an apparent suicide in September.

“You knew Michelle, and that was a very troubled situation,” O’Donnell told Stern. “I think that for me, being 55, I just think I would rather stay in it for love and not have to deal with lawyers if, God forbid, it shouldn’t work out.”

During her interview with Stern, O’Donnell also said she “should’ve died” after her 2012 heart attack. In 2013, O’Donnell had gastric sleeve surgery.

“You only have this surgery when you’re near death… I should’ve died,” she told Stern. “The doctor said there’s no reason you survived this heart attack. We don’t know why you did, we don’t know how you did, you will not survive another one.”

She also said Oprah Winfrey reached out to her after Rounds’ death, even though they are not close friends.

“She did reach out and say she was sorry and offered her condolences. She’s a very sweet and kind and loving to me, and always has been. We’re not buds. I don’t call her if I have a lump in my breast,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell has five children — four from her first marriage and one from her marriage to Rounds.