Rosie O’Donnell Says Everyone Knew Kevin Spacey Was ‘Creepy’

Rosie O’Donnell is speaking out about the sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey and says that everyone knows he is “creepy.”

The former host of The View took to Twitter on Monday to respond to Spacey’s Twitter statement in which he addressed the accusations made against him by actor Anthony Rapp. O’Donnell slammed Spacey for saying that he does not remember an alleged attempt at molesting then-14-year-old Rapp.

“u don’t remember the incident – 30 years ago? – f**k u kevin – like Harvey we all knew about u – I hope more men come forward,” O’Donnell tweeted.

u don't remember the incident – 30 years ago? – fuck u kevin – like Harvey we all knew about u – I hope more men come forward @KevinSpacey — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 30, 2017

The 55-year-old TV personality then addressed whether she should have come forward with the allegations herself if she had information.

“no one knew details – like harvey – but u knew both were creepy men with reps that said so,” she tweeted.

no one knew details – like harvey – but u knew both were creepy men with reps that said so – — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 30, 2017

In Spacey’s statement, he came out as gay after acknowledging Rapp’s accusations.

“As those closest to me know, in my life, I have had relationships with both men and women,” an excerpt from Spacey’s statement reads. “I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”

A number of social media users blasted Spacey for using this time to embrace his sexuality. Read what Twitter has to say about Spacey here.