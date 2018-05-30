Roseanne Barr Tells Fans Not to Defend Her: ‘I Did Something Unforgivable’

Roseanne Barr had a busy night on Twitter. Hours after Roseanne was canceled following her racially insensitive tweet, the 65-year-old told her fans not to defend her and that her actions were “unforgivable.”

Barr spent much of Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning tweeting, retweeting and responding to fans — starting with another apology after a day flooded with Roseanne news, which included the cancellation of the show, being dropped by her talent agency, several of the show’s co-stars and producers denouncing her comments, and various networks pulling re-runs of the original Roseanne.

“Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!!” she wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted, Deadline reports. “I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet.”

She went on to admit to her supporters that what she did was “unforgivable” and indicated that she may have been under the influence of the sleeping pill Ambien when she posted her offensive tweets.

“I did something unforgivable so do not defend me,” she wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted. “It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please.”

In another since-deleted tweet, she urged her fans not to boycott ABC and followed up with another apology, this one a bit more defiant.

“I’m sorry 4 my tweet, AND I will also defend myself as well as talk to my followers. so, go away if u don’t like it. I will handle my sadness the way I want to. I’m tired of being attacked & belittled more than other comedians who have said worse.”

She also wrote that she regrets being “labelled a racist over one tweet.”

“hey guys, don’t defend me, it’s sweet of you 2 try, but…losing my show is 0 compared 2 being labelled a racist over one tweet-that I regret even more.”

When a fan responded that they were defending Barr’s free speech, she wrote, “thank u, but, it’s over. I am moving on.”

After ABC canceled the upcoming season of Roseanne, the network did not air its planned repeat episode of the veteran sitcom on Tuesday night. Viewers who expected to see a re-run were instead shown a repeat episode of The Middle.

The network canceled the series Tuesday after Barr said Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser in the Barack Obama administration, was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and The Planet of the Apes. Prior to ABC’s announcement that the show was canceled, Barr apologized for the racist remark.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr wrote. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

She also wrote that she was leaving Twitter, but clearly came back with a vengeance Tuesday night.

Roseanne will presumably not air next Tuesday night, either. Season 10’s episodes have been pulled from Hulu, but seasons 1-9 are still currently on Amazon Prime Video.