Roseanne Barr Shows off Her Scenic Hawaii Home in New Videos

Roseanne Barr took to YouTube Monday to share a tour of her Hawaii home, where she has amazing views and intricate decorations. She shared the new videos just a day before the Roseanne-less The Conners series begins.

On Tuesday, ABC will air the first episode of The Conners, with John Goodman, Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf. The only major star from Roseanne missing is Barr. The network previously cancelled Roseanne in May after Barr sent a racist tweet about former President Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, which she has repeatedly apologized for. She has also claimed she is not racist.

Since Roseanne was cancelled, the comedian has not shied away from the spotlight. She has appeared on radio and television shows to defend herself. While on Dr. Oz in September, she even claimed to be moving to Israel.

“I don’t want to be around, because I’ll get drawn into a negative thing of defending myself or being angry for being mischaracterized and, you know, I don’t … I want to stay away from it,” Barr said. “I want to stay in a joyous, positive, happy place that I’ve worked my way to again in my life.”

If she does move to the Middle East, Barr will be leaving behind her luxurious Hawaii home. It was a museum before she bought it and refurbished it.

Scroll on for a look at Barr’s home through the narrow, vertical videos she shared.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Kina’ole

In the first video, Barr held her phone up to a sign she has in her home. “Kina’ole,” it reads. “Do the right thing, in the right way, at the right time, in the right place, to the right person, for the right reason, with the right feeling… the first time.”

‘Mother Mountain’

Next, Barr shared a longer clip, showing fans a porch. At the end, she turned the phone to the beautiful vista she has.

“There she is. That’s the mother mountain of all the Hawaiian souls,” she said. “I think it’s time for me to start telling the story of this museum. This is the museum I bought and refurbished, and I think I’m going to be taking pictures of it so people can see it.”

‘The Ducks are Out There Surfing’

In another brief clip, Barr showed fans her backyard. “The ducks are out there surfing in the river,” she said. After a rooster crowed, she said, “There’s a rooster! Everybody’s waking up over here.”

The Kitchen

In this clip, Barr showed off her kitchen, which is filled with eclectic decorations. “Here’s my kitchen,” she said. “It’s all made from a boat, from Bali… all the blue wood and rebuilt it. Tin roofs and painted floor to look like the ocean.” The floor was painted by hand, Barr said.

Her Daughter’s Hand-Painted LEGO Figures

Barr also showed off the LEGO mini-figures her daughter painted. The video also includes a look at the collection of spice houses her mother gave her. “Aren’t they cute?” she asked.

She also has a signed photo of Muhammad Ali and other decorative pieces from a boat she once had that are now on display in her kitchen.

‘I Like Birdcages’

Barr continued the tour of the kitchen with a look at the birdcage she has over her refrigerator. The video also includes a look at the “awesome” octopus lamp she has.

“So much better than a plastic palace mansion in Malibu. Blue and brown chest – awesome,” one fan wrote in the comments.

‘The Hula Girl Area’

Next, Barr showed the living room, which she calls the “Hula Girl area.” She also introduced fans to a friend and showed off her big screen television. She also has a sign reading “Hippies use side door” on the inside of her door.

Outdoor Kitchen

The last video was a tour of Barr’s outdoor kitchen and outdoor bathrooms. The comedian also showed off the intricate mosaic designs she made to cover her outdoor wall.

“That looks so cozy. I know you don’t know me however I know you very well. Creepy right. I have to say that I absolutely adore everything about you. You have my support, and love,” one fan wrote.