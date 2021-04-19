Roseanne Barr Reveals Birth of Granddaughter, First Photo

✖

Comedian Roseanne Barr returned to Instagram over the weekend to share some good news with her fans. One of her children welcomed a daughter. Barr, 68, declined to share more information about the bundle of joy, but hundreds of her followers congratulated her on the family addition.

"New g dotter," Barr captioned the adorable photo on Saturday. Since then, over 700 Instagram users have congratulated her. "G kids are the best!! Look at those eyes! Love her," one fan wrote. "She looks just like you Rosie. Al those roses!! Lol," another joked. "Awww she is beautiful!" another fan wrote.

Back in March 2018, Barr gushed about being a grandma to six grandchildren at that time in an interview with Extra. "That's what changed the most in my life," she said. "You've got to be pushier to your kids and make sure they do right by their kids, so it kind of gives you an excuse to be a big b— that you've always wanted to be."

The former Roseanne star has five children. Her first is Brandi Brown, who was born when Barr was 18 years old. She gave up Brandi for adoption. In an incredible story detailed in a 1989 PEOPLE interview, Barr said she gave Brandi a letter with instructions on how to contact her when she turned 21. However, a local newspaper found out where Brandi lived and Barr feared the paper would tell Brandi about her connection to a celebrity. Barr located Brandi before the paper could get to her. Barr also discovered that she knew the couple who adopted Brandi! Later, Barr and Brandi met in a Los Angeles hotel.

Barr and her first husband, Bill Petland, had three children together, Jessica, Jennifer, and Jake. They divorced in 1990. In 1990, Barr famously married Tom Arnold, but their marriage ended in divorce four years later. In 1995, Barr married Ben Thomas, and they welcomed son Buck. They divorced in 2002. Barr has been in a relationship with Johnny Argent since 2003.

Barr has continued using social media since ABC fired her and canceled the Roseanne reboot due to her racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett. She regularly shares new photos from her home in Hawaii, and still occasionally shares blog videos on YouTube. Some of her clips have included more controversial comments. In April 2020, she shocked many by suggesting the coronavirus was a plot against older Americans when she stopped by Norm Macdonald's YouTube show.