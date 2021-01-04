Roseanne Barr Shows off Slim Figure While Picking Flowers

✖

Comedian Roseanne Barr sporadically shares photos on Instagram, most recently sharing a photo of herself from her garden in Hawaii on Dec. 20. The photo, like many of her other recent pictures on the platform, shows a slimmer figure for the former Roseanne star. While Barr, 68, is not active on Instagram, she regularly publishes videos on YouTube

"A bouquet of flowers for you," Barr wrote alongside the photo of herself smiling. She also included a closer look at the flowers. It was the first new picture of herself she shared on Instagram since Oct. 19, when she published a selfie with the hashtag "Live long and prosper." Barr shared several photos showing off her body transformation throughout 2020, including one where she flexed her arms. However, one June photo showed Barr smoking, alongside the caption, "Ready for the weekend."

Barr remains a controversial figure, more than two years after publishing a racist tweet that resulted in her being fired from ABC's Roseanne revival. The show was canceled, but ABC ordered a spinoff called The Conners, which is now in its third season. Early in the coronavirus pandemic, she shared a conspiracy theory about the virus in an appearance on Norm Macdonald's YouTube show, claiming the virus was part of a plot against older Americans.

"You know I’m crazy so I'm speaking as a crazy woman now," Barr said at the time. She told Macdonald people were "being forced to evolve" and "they're just trying to get rid of all my generation." Barr said there are "boomer ladies" who are now widows and "inherited the money, so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it from people."

More recently, Barr has continued posting YouTube videos, in which she reaffirms her support for President Donald Trump and has interviewed other Trump supporters, including Scott Baio. In her most recent video, she said Trump "loves the Torah," which was why he is "unstoppable." She later noted that there will be "such a great future when Trump completes the American revolution, where we have value for value relationships not based on debt slavery Hallelujah, enjoy my nuts."

In May 2018, Barr published a tweet comparing former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to the offspring of Planet of the Apes characters and the Muslim Brotherhood. Barr initially defended the comment, at one point blaming the tweet on the Ambien she took. She also claimed she did not know Jarrett is Black. During a Sean Hannity interview, Barr said she did not mean for the comment to be racist, but was a political statement. During the scandal, ABC canceled Roseanne, despite its success in the ratings. It later ordered The Conners, a spin-off with most of the Roseanne actors, which will resume its third season on Jan. 13.