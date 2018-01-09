Roseanne Barr Says She Would Be a Better President Than Oprah Winfrey

Does Roseanne Barr have her eyes on the White House?

In her first major press conference for the Roseanne revival, it didn’t take long before the conversation turned political for Barr, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think it was time for us as a country to shake things up and, you know, try something different,” she said of her support for Trump at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Monday.

But as many of her fellow actors discuss the possibility of Oprah Winfrey’s run for office following her inspirational Golden Globes speech, Barr said she would be a better candidate.

“I do love Oprah. Of course I love Oprah like everybody else,” Barr said when asked about the daytime TV mogul’s now-famous speech. “Actually,” she continued, “I think I would be a better president than Oprah or Susan Sarandon, possibly even President Trump. And I did run in 2012.”

Barr previously won the presidential nomination in 2012 of the Peace and Freedom Party after losing the Green Party nomination. In the general election, she placed sixth and received 49,534 votes, the Huffington Post reports.

In her TV world, Barr said her alter-ego Roseanne Conner will be a Trump supporter when the show returns for a tenth season.

“In The Roseanne Show, I’ve always tried to have it be a true reflection of the society we live in. I feel like half the people voted for Trump and half didn’t, so it’s just realistic,” she said, adding that she has tried to craft the show as a realistic portrayal of the working class. “And, in fact, it was working-class people who elected Trump, so I felt like that was very real and something that needed to be discussed and especially about polarization in the family and people actually hating other people for the way they voted, which I feel is not American.”

The panel discussion included the entire cast of the Roseanne revival and show producers, but much of the questions were directed toward Barr, concerning her or her character’s political beliefs.

The panel ended abruptly after Barr interrupted one of the show’s writers to explain why she “couldn’t” vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016, citing Haiti and “hatriotism” as the reason.

With that, a politically-charged tenth season of Roseanne will return to ABC on Tuesday, March 27.